Nick Cave Writes About Love Island

Nick Cave has a way of writing about unimaginable grief that feels warm and conversational enough to make the feeling tangible. He also has a way of writing about silly things in ways that can be shockingly moving. Cave regularly does both in his Red Hand Files newsletter, and his latest update is a sharp, bracing example of that. Even a question about whether Cave watches Love Island, the hugely popular British dating show, can cause him to write something that might leave you shaken.