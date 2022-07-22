Nick Cave has a way of writing about unimaginable grief that feels warm and conversational enough to make the feeling tangible. He also has a way of writing about silly things in ways that can be shockingly moving. Cave regularly does both in his Red Hand Files newsletter, and his latest update is a sharp, bracing example of that. Even a question about whether Cave watches Love Island, the hugely popular British dating show, can cause him to write something that might leave you shaken.Full Article
Nick Cave Writes About Love Island
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island Luca Bish's tragic link to Nick Cave and wife Susie as they back him to win
The Red Right Hand singer has revealed they are backing the 23 year old fishmonger, from Brighton, to win the show.
Tamworth Herald