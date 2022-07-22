After Three Years Away, Splendour In The Grass Festival Cancels Day One Because Of Weather

The festival gods can be cruel and capricious. After three years of pandemic-enforced silence, Australia’s massive festival Splendour In The Grass was supposed to have its triumphant return today. Gorillaz were scheduled to headline the first day of the fest, which was also set to feature big artists like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kacey Musgraves, and DMA’s. Unfortunately, it won’t happen. Because of massive rainfall, the Splendour In The Grass organizers have had to shut down the first day of the festival.