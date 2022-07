Keanu Reeves is back in action as John Wick in the first sneak peek for John Wick: Chapter 4! The 57-year-old actor surprised fans with the new trailer during 2022 Comic-Con on Friday (July 22). Keanu will star alongside Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, [...]