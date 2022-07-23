‘Shamshera’ scores Rs 10 crore on day 1

Ranbir Kapoor went all out for the promotions of ‘Shamshera’, but seems like the same has not really translated into big box office numbers. The action entertainer hit the screens on Friday and raked in a low score. Early estimate suggests that ‘Shamshera’ has earned around Rs 10 crore nett in Hindi on its first day, reports boxofficeindia. This is a low score for a film that was set up on a grand scale and featured big names like Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.