As the 68th National Film Awards being announced on July 22, Ajay Devgn added yet another win to his long list of accolades. He won the Best Actor honor for his performance in historical drama ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, making it his third National Award. Ajay Devgn has previously bagged Best Actor National Film Award for ‘Zakhm’ and ‘The Legend Of Bhagat Singh’.