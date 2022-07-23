Watch Dinosaur Jr. & Courtney Barnett Perform “Feel The Pain” At Newport Folk

Newport Folk Festival goes down this weekend in Rhode Island, and both Courtney Barnett and Dinosaur Jr. are on the lineup. Yesterday, during Dinosaur Jr.’s set, the college-rock greats brought Barnett out to sing and play guitar on ’90s classic “Feel The Pain.” Both acts are still promoting some new-ish records: Last year, Dinosaur Jr. released Sweep It Into Space, and Barnett shared Things Take Time, Take Time. Likewise, they both recently put out documentaries; Barnett’s Anonymous Club came out in June, and Dinosaur Jr.’s Freakscene came out in May.