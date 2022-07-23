Preview The Haxan Cloak’s Paper Girls Score

British producer Bobby Krlic — aka the Haxan Cloak — has long been a go-to for writing horror/mind-bending scores, having memorably written the music for 2019’s Midsommar. Since then, Krlic has scored TV shows such as Reprisal, The Alienist, and Snowpiercer. His most recent venture is Amazon Studios’ Paper Girls, based on the graphic novel series. The series and soundtrack are out on July 29, and Krlic has shared a preview of his score in the meantime.