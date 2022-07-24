Rage Against The Machine Stagecrasher Tackled By Security, Knocking Over Tom Morello

Rage Against The Machine Stagecrasher Tackled By Security, Knocking Over Tom Morello

stereogum

Published

Rage Against The Machine are currently on their first tour in over a decade, and last night they were at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. During their set-closing performance of “Killing In The Name,” a stagecrasher actually made it up onto the stage and they were tackled by a security guard immediately. Tom Morello was also knocked over in the process. Morello took a moment to get back on his feet, but then RATM picked up right where they left off.

Full Article