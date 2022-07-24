Rage Against The Machine Stagecrasher Tackled By Security, Knocking Over Tom Morello

Rage Against The Machine are currently on their first tour in over a decade, and last night they were at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. During their set-closing performance of “Killing In The Name,” a stagecrasher actually made it up onto the stage and they were tackled by a security guard immediately. Tom Morello was also knocked over in the process. Morello took a moment to get back on his feet, but then RATM picked up right where they left off.Full Article
