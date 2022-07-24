Neil Young Still Not Ready To Play Concerts: “I Don’t Think It Is Safe In The Pandemic”

Neil Young has not performed live since the pre-pandemic days of 2019, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to the stage any time soon. In a recently posted response to a fan letter on his official website’s publication The NYA Times Contrarian, Young clarified that he will not appear at Farm Aid later this year. “I will not be at Farmaid this year. I am not ready for that yet,” he wrote. “I don’t think it is very safe in the pandemic. I miss it very much.”