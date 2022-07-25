Ticketmaster Defends Bruce Springsteen Ticket Prices That Reached $5,000

A couple of weeks ago, Bruce Springsteen announced plans to tour North America with his E Street Band for the first time since 2016. Pretty exciting! But some fans were considerably less excited when they logged on to the Ticketmaster website to buy tickets last week. Tickets for the Springsteen shows varied in price, but some of the “platinum” tickets cost as much as $5,000 when they first went on sale. Those astronomical prices are part of Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model, and Ticketmaster has now attempted to defend this extreme new level of gouging.