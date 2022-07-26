Mick Jagger turns 79: His life and career, from 'Gimme Shelter' show to Stones Sixty'tour
Published
Mick Jagger turns 79 on July 26. To celebrate, we rounded up 86 photos from his life, from his early childhood to his career in the Rolling Stones.
Published
Mick Jagger turns 79 on July 26. To celebrate, we rounded up 86 photos from his life, from his early childhood to his career in the Rolling Stones.
There are as many reasons to make a music documentary as there are ways to sing a song. Maybe the director is a fan of a performer..