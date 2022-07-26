Megan Thee Stallion And Big Sean Sued Over Stolen Lyrics

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean are now under fire after being accused of plagiarizing lyrics. Songwriters usually stay under the radar, but in some cases, many make public appearances when it’s discovered that their lyrics have been stolen. Today, two songwriters have popped out with those accusations. Motown Mishap Megan Thee Stallion And Big […]

