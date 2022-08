The team of director Venky Atluri's bilingual film, 'Sir', starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, released the first look of the film on Wednesday. S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project, the shooting of which began on January 5 in Hyderabad. Dinesh Krishnan, who is known for films like 'Soodhu Kavvum', 'Sethupathi', 'Thegidi' and 'Maara', was first named as the cinematographer of the film.