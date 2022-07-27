Charli XCX – “Hot Girl”

Charli XCX has released a new single, “Hot Girl,” which appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming A24 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies and was heavily featured in its trailer. The tight, hyped-up club track is her first solo song since Crash came out back in March. “Hot Girl” was produced by the 1975’s George Daniel. Remember when Charli had a massive hit with “Boom Clap,” another soundtrack song for another teen film? Different times! Check out “Hot Girl” below.