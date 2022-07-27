Watch Maggie Rogers’ Smooth, Energetic Tonight Show Performance

Later this week, Maggie Rogers will return with her sophomore album Surrender. It’s been a few years since Rogers’ debut, and in that time, she’s moved to rural Maine, studied at Harvard Divinity School, and chopped off all her hair — classic examples of the things that you do when you’re a rising pop star and you’re not sure that’s what you want to be. But that sort of stock career-arc narrative doesn’t always apply. And if her performance on last night’s Tonight Show is any indication, Maggie Rogers is ready to play a stadium right now.

