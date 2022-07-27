The Beyhive is in a buzzing frenzy as Queen Bey’s highly-anticipated Renaissance album is leaked. The Beyhive is in a buzzing uproar after learning Beyoncè’s Renaissance album was leaked. According to Variety, “high-quality flac files that certainly sound like the album” were already available on the internet two days early. Some fans are eager to […]Full Article
Beyoncè’s “Renaissance” Album Leaked Two Days Early
