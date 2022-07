Lollapalooza 2022 goes down in Chicago this weekend (July 28-31), and those of you not attending in person you can still stream the extravaganza live on Hulu starting at 3pm ET on Thursday, July 28. The four-day fest features eight headliners: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.