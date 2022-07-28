Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, is out tomorrow, and it includes a song called “Energy” that samples Kelis’ 2000 track “Get Along With You.” The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo — who are the officially credited writers and producers of the original song — are in the writing credits for “Energy,” but Kelis took to social media to call out Beyoncé for sampling her song without her permission.Full Article
Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission
