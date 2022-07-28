Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, is out tomorrow, and it includes a song called “Energy” that samples Kelis’ 2000 track “Get Along With You.” The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo — who are the officially credited writers and producers of the original song — are in the writing credits for “Energy,” but Kelis took to social media to call out Beyoncé for sampling her song without her permission.

