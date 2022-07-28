Dua Lipa Responds To Fan Setting Off Fireworks At Her Toronto Show

Dua Lipa Responds To Fan Setting Off Fireworks At Her Toronto Show

stereogum

Published

As somebody who lives in a neighborhood where fireworks randomly go off so loudly it sounds like actual cannon fire, I don’t blame Dua Lipa for getting upset at fans for setting off unauthorized fireworks at her show in Toronto. For context, last night (July 27) Dua performed a leg of her Future Nostalgia tour at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and some audience members set off fireworks inside the stadium. Now, Dua has shared a statement on her Instagram Story, writing: “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

Full Article