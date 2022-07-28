Dua Lipa Responds To Fan Setting Off Fireworks At Her Toronto Show

As somebody who lives in a neighborhood where fireworks randomly go off so loudly it sounds like actual cannon fire, I don’t blame Dua Lipa for getting upset at fans for setting off unauthorized fireworks at her show in Toronto. For context, last night (July 27) Dua performed a leg of her Future Nostalgia tour at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and some audience members set off fireworks inside the stadium. Now, Dua has shared a statement on her Instagram Story, writing: “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”