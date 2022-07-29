The Rock And Kevin Hart Confirm Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be In DC League Of Super-Pets

Taylor Swift is having a Hot Sync Summer, with songs like “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” showing up in The Summer I Turned Pretty and “Carolina” in Where The Crawdads Sing. Now, the Rock and Kevin Hart have confirmed that Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” and “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” will be in the forthcoming animated movie DC League Of Super-Pets, which hits theaters tomorrow (July 29).