Beyoncé is back. Tonight, the pop star returns with Renaissance, her first solo album since Lemonade six years ago. She announced it last month with “Break My Soul,” the album’s lone single, and Act I: Renaissance appears to be the start of a much larger project.Full Article
Stream Beyoncé’s New Album Renaissance
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Beyoncé's new album ‘Renaissance’ will be launched with 'Club Renaissance' listening parties
BANG Showbiz
Sony Music in Europe announced listening parties will take place in cities including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Ghent on Thursday..
Advertisement
More coverage
Beyoncé Announces New Album Track List and Collaborators
Wibbitz Top Stories
Beyoncé Announces New Album Track List , and Collaborators.
CNN reports that on July 20, Beyoncé shared a track list for..
-
Intro for July 26, 2022
Lainey Gossip
-
JAY-Z, Drake, Hit-Boy + More Credited On Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Album
HipHopDX