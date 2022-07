Recently released Kiccha Sudeep starrer ‘Vikrant Rona’ is getting wide positive responses from the audience and the netizens are calling it the next blockbuster from the Kannada film industry after the Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Everything being said, hours after the release of the Kiccha Sudeep starrer, the full movie in HD quality has been leaked online and is available to download from several online torrent websites.