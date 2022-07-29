Legal trouble for Akshay Kumar over 'Ram Setu'? Subramanian Swamy threatens to sue actor

Actor Akshay Kumar's action-adventure drama film 'Ram Setu' has entered controversy much ahead of its release. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter on Friday (July 29) and announced that he is all set to sue Akshay and the makers of the film for the 'falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue' in their upcoming venture. The BJP leader also stated that he would be seeking compensation from the makers.