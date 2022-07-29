Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock And Questlove In Q&A Video

For better or worse, one of the defining cultural events of 2022 is the moment when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. That slap has continued to reverberate for months, and it threatens to overwhelm Will Smith’s huge career as both a rapper and a movie star. Smith already posted a social-media apology to Rock in the immediate aftermath of the slap. Now, after months of what Smith calls “a lot of thinking and personal work,” Smith has shared a new video in which he answers fans’ questions and offers further apologies.