Premature Evaluation: Beyoncé Renaissance

I can hear the faint hum of a swarm of bees a mile off. I can sense it. A small bead of sweat has splashed onto my keyboard as I write this. Usually I’m unshakeable, but not today. For many, Beyoncé is untouchable, and you can’t come for the Queen for fear of her hive coming after you. I have no intention of doing such a thing. Still, when Renaissance was initially announced, I was excited, but I didn’t treat it like the Earth-stopping event that some others did.