Nicki Minaj announces the making of her first-ever documentary through an Instagram post. Nicki Minaj’s latest Instagram post announces her latest project, which features a six-part documentary film about the female rapper’s personal life and career. The post, which included a trailer with never-before-seen footage, takes us back to old-school Nicki, aka Onika rocking bamboo […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Announces New Project Featuring Exclusive Six-Part Documentary
