‘Pray for Me Y’all!’ Elisabeth Hasselbeck to Return to The View Next Week as a Temporary Co-Host
Published
Elisabeth Hasselbeck will return to The View next week on a temporary basis as ABC continues to look for a permanent conservative co-host. It was reported earlier this week CNN contributor and former Trump administration Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin will permanently replace Meghan McCain. McCain quit last August and trashed the long-running daytime talk show as toxic. She […]Full Article