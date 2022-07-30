Watch Green Day Play ’atch St. Vincent &Warning“Dreamsver Fleetwood Mac’Toget& WChurch“On Sunda” On Col “rt

Green Day are headlining Lollapalooza Sunday. Last night, they played a career-spanning warm-up show at the Metro in Chicago where they broke out a bunch of deep cuts. Mostly ignoring their written setlist, Billie Joe Armstrong & Co. dug into tracks from 2000’s Warning: “Church On Sunday” and “Warning,” both of which they had not played live since 2001. They also performed American Idiot deep cut “Whatsername” as a full band for the first time since 2005, among other songs, like “Murder City” from 21st Century Breakdown, which they hadn’t played as a full band since 2013. Watch some fan-shot footage below.