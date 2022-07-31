Lil Durk Hit In The Face By Pyrotechnic At Lollapalooza

Lil Durk was injured after a pyrotechnic hit his face during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Video from the performance shows Lil Durk reeling after walking through an on-stage explosion; after covering his face and taking a moment, he finished the set as planned.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper shared a photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage covering one of his eyes. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he wrote in the caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”