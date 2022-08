The trailer for Andor, the new Star Wars series coming to Disney+, just debuted online! The series, which takes place prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will see the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. The show also stars Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, [...]