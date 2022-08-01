Afghan War Vet Blasts ‘Empty Suit’ Sen. Toomey Over Burn Pits Bill: ‘Everything He Said’ Was a ‘Bald-Faced Lie’
Senior adviser for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Matt Zeller did not hold back in his criticism of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on At This Hour with Kate Bolduan Monday morning, blasting the senator for his vote on the burn pits bill, calling him an "empty suit," and saying that he had refused to help the Afghan interpreter whom Zeller credits with saving his life.