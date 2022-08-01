The New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges in Louisiana on Sunday, as WBRZ reports. Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was booked and charged with first-degree rape, domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and property damage. An official told TMZ that the rapper was arrested after police responded to a sexual assault report made at a local hospital.Full Article
Mystikal Arrested On Rape, Domestic Abuse Charges
