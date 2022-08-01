Beyoncè is in the news again following the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance on Friday. The singer has chosen to remove an ableist slur in her song “Heated” after facing backlash from disabled advocates. What Does The Slur Mean? In the song, which Drake co-wrote, you can hear Queen Bey say: “Spazzin’ on […]Full Article
Beyoncè Faces Backlash Over Ableist Slur In Single On “Renaissance”
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Beyoncé Will Remove Same Ableist Slur From Renaissance That Lizzo Removed From Her Album
stereogum
When Lizzo released her single “Grrrls” earlier this summer, it was met with immediate backlash centered in the UK, where the..