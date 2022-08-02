Alia Bhatt: Ranbir is a very positive person

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for many new roles in her life. She’s a mommy-to-be, she’s enjoying the attention from her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and of course the love and attention from hubby Ranbir Kapoor. On the professional side, she’s making her debut as a producer with Darlings, a dark comedy that makes a big play on domestic violence, abusive life partners and how women have a tendency to sweep their emotions under the carpet. In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Alia opens up about all the new aspects of her life. She also reveals how the negative comments and trolling on her pregnancy got overshadowed by the love and adulation.