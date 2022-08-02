Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get In Physical Altercation

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get In Physical Altercation

SOHH

Published

A video has surfaced showing Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, in a physical altercation. It appears today’s artists really live what they sing or rap about. A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet showing rapper Blueface getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend and fellow rapper, Chrisean Rock, on Hollywood Boulevard. The […]

Full Article