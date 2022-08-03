The 1975 – “Happiness”

The 1975 – “Happiness”

The 1975 are back today with tour dates and the second single from their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. On a jaunt billed as The 1975 At Their Very Best, the group will play North American venues and festivals throughout November and December, including dips into Canada and Mexico. There will be a ticket presale starting Aug. 8, with general public onsale beginning Aug. 12. More details are available here.

