Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 to promote 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is an official remake of Tom Hanks starter 'Forrest Gump'. During their chat, Kareena and Karan talk about Aamir being a boring person and a party pooper. KJo reveals that the first thing Aamir does at a party is run away from the music, and he only talks to one or two people whom he takes to a corner and never leaves.