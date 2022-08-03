Kanye West blasted a specific brand he’s been working with for years. He claims they’re using his brand behind his back. Chicago rapper Kanye West called out footwear company Adidas for doing Yeezy day without his input. Ye pointed out how Adidas has done everything without him signing off on the decisions: “Adidas made up […]Full Article
Kanye West Calls Out Adidas For Announcing “Yeezy Day” Without His Permission
