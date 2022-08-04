Mike Dean Says Kid Cudi Has Pulled Him From Moon Man’s Landing Lineup

Mike Dean tweeted today that Kid Cudi had pulled his set from the upcoming Moon Man’s Landing festival, which is currently set to take place on Saturday, September 17, in Cleveland. The Cudi-curated fest has Playboy Carti, HAIM, Don Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Chip The Ripper, Strick, and DJ E-V. Mike Dean is still listed on the festival’s homepage, but he just tweeted that he’s been uninvited: “Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year,” Dean wrote. “Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature”