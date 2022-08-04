Jesse Watters Rips Paul Pelosi for Handing Cops ‘Police Privilege Card’ Two Weeks After Bragging He Did the Same Thing: ‘That’s the Move’
Published
Jesse Watters ripped Paul Pelosi for showing officers a police donation card during his May DUI arrest. Apparently unbeknownst to the Fox News host, he bragged about doing the exact same thing just 14 days ago. On Wednesday, Watters blasted the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he implied has received special treatment from crooked […]Full Article