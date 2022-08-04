“She loved Poo in ‘K3G’ ”, Kareena Kapoor recalls Sara Ali Khan’s fangirl moment

Kareena Kapoor recalled Sara Ali Khan's fangirl girl moment from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' in the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'. 

