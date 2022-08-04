Ne-Yo’s Wife, Crystal Smith, Files For Divorce After Social Media Blast

Ne-Yo’s Wife, Crystal Smith, Files For Divorce After Social Media Blast

Crystal Smith, the wife of Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo, is now “F.N.F” as GloRilla would say. R&B singer Ne-Yo has been having trouble in his marriage with his wife, Crystal Renay Smith. According to reports obtained by TMZ, Crystal has officially filed for Divorce. Perhaps, she took Vivica Fox’s advice. The CEO alleges that her […]

