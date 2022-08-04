Crystal Smith, the wife of Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo, is now “F.N.F” as GloRilla would say. R&B singer Ne-Yo has been having trouble in his marriage with his wife, Crystal Renay Smith. According to reports obtained by TMZ, Crystal has officially filed for Divorce. Perhaps, she took Vivica Fox’s advice. The CEO alleges that her […]Full Article
Ne-Yo’s Wife, Crystal Smith, Files For Divorce After Social Media Blast
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ne-Yo’s Wife Blasts Him On Social Media For Allegedly Cheating & Hints At Divorce
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith’s six-year marriage may be in hot water due to some mistrust behind the scenes. Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal..
SOHH