Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Sita Ramam' has finally hit the theatres, and the film is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in female lead roles. In the film, Dulquer plays the role of Lieutenant Ram, while Mrunal essays his love interest, and Rashmika plays the role named Afreen.