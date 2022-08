Slipknot announced their new album THE END, SO FAR last month with the release of lead single “The Dying Song (Time To Sing).” Today they’re back with another advance track. “Yen” leans on clean vocals and slower tempos and reminds me a bit of a System Of A Down ballad, at least until the DJ scratching kicks in. Listen below and check out our recent interview with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor here.