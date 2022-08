Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Sita Ramam' is yet another April 5 release. The film clashes with Nandamuri Kalyanram’s 'Bimbisara.' The trailer of this much-talked-about film which was released earlier this month piqued the viewers' interest in the film, and raised expectations and excitement among Dulquer’s loyal fan following. Upon its release in theatres, the film received highly positive responses from audiences.