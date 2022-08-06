The long-awaited return of Kendrick Lamar is here. In May, he came back with the messy, complicated, and striking double album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, he’s taking the Big Steppers tour across the world. The show is, in many ways, as messy, complicated, and striking as the album it promotes.Full Article
Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn
