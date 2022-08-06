Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn

Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn

stereogum

Published

The long-awaited return of Kendrick Lamar is here. In May, he came back with the messy, complicated, and striking double album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, he’s taking the Big Steppers tour across the world. The show is, in many ways, as messy, complicated, and striking as the album it promotes.

Full Article