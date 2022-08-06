Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is currently on his This Is Not A Drill tour, which CNN recently covered in a segment with anchor Michael Smerconish. During Smerconish’s interview with Waters, the host questioned the overtly political elements of Waters’ set, particularly one where Waters displays a “War Criminals” montage with a photo of Joe Biden. “Well, he’s fueling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start,” Waters replied. “That’s a huge crime. Why won’t the United States Of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?”Full Article
Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Roger Waters titles Joe Biden as a WAR CRIMINAL to a very baffled CNN...
“[Biden] is throwing wood on a fire in Ukraine. This is a serious crime." One of the founders of the British rock band..
Rumble