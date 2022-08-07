Urfi Javed hits back at Chahatt Khanna for calling her fashion 'cheap'
Urfi Javed reacted angrily when Chahatt Khanna made an attempt to humiliate her for her attire. The two are currently trading blows over social media.Full Article
Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna got into an ugly war of words, and they ended up mocking each other personal life.