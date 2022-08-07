Kamal Chandra on allegations of Islamophobia

Earlier today, journalist Rana Ayyub objected to a film called Hum Do Humare Baarah, by posting on twitter openly calling out the Censor Board and the film's producers, questioning their intent behind making the film, which features Annu Kapoor in the lead role. Ayyub's post read, "How does the censor board allow a film like this that depicts Muslims as the reason for population explosion and extends the relentless attack on the community. The brazen hate and Islamophobia when they use the image of a Muslim family and call it ‘Hum do Hamare Barah’."