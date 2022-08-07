Merry Christmas shoot moved to new location

Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas was being shot right next to the set of director Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film on the Chitrakoot Studio ground. It was widely reported how the raging fire on the Chitrakoot set left carnage with a life also being lost. After the unfortunate incident, producer of Merry Christmas, Ramesh Taurani has decided to move the shooting of his film from Chitrakoot to another location.